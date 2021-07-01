Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.280-$2.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of DCI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.79. 318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $44.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

