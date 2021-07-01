Dora Factory One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.39 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.65 or 0.00013986 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00054086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.02 or 0.00697726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,623.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

