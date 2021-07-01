Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Dover by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 38,778 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $9,652,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV opened at $150.60 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.20 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

