DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 76.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.02.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,582,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,034,215 shares of company stock worth $100,950,834. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock opened at $52.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

