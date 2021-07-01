Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Update

Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of Draper Esprit stock remained flat at $$12.85 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39. Draper Esprit has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

