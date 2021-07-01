Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -395.55. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $59.40.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 16,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $712,504.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,293.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,765 shares of company stock worth $6,777,776. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.