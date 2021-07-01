DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Achieves Market Cap of $13.87 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $13.87 million and approximately $304,249.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for $13.35 or 0.00039789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00045972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00140159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00169243 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,568.63 or 1.00082308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002922 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,537 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,985 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

