Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.95. The firm has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.08.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

