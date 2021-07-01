DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives $33.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,271 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,808,000 after buying an additional 433,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 17.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,876 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,808 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 987.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,717,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 61,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $41.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

