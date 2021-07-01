Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after buying an additional 68,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $2,139,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,063,000 after buying an additional 53,832 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $4,122,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,043,508. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DRI opened at $145.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.90. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRI. UBS Group increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.41.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

