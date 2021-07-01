Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,765 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $99.85 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.69. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.74 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

