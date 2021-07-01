Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 248.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 106,705 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 61.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. On average, analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.0735 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.