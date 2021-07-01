Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,362 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAY. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

Shares of EPAY opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $117,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $31,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $773,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

