Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,147 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.60.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS opened at $277.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.18. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $300.54. The company has a current ratio of 23.31, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.