Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 72 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after buying an additional 208,986 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $670,667,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after buying an additional 105,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $371.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,273,194.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,115 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,674. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

