Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 72 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW opened at $371.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at $100,273,194.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,115 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,674 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

