e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.0866 on Top Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0866 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $79.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00407402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000582 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,981,758 coins and its circulating supply is 17,159,484 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

