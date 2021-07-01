E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

EONGY opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.18 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that E.On will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. E.On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

