Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Gap Down to $38.95

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.95, but opened at $38.14. Eargo shares last traded at $38.86, with a volume of 402 shares trading hands.

EAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 814,769 shares of company stock valued at $42,922,907.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at $13,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Eargo by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,375,000 after buying an additional 376,021 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

