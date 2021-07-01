Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.30. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.320 EPS.
NYSE DEA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.37. 9,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,740. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.43.
In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,656.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,162,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
