Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.30. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.320 EPS.

NYSE DEA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.37. 9,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,740. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,656.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,162,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

