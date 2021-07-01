Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $180.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eaton traded as high as $150.24 and last traded at $149.66, with a volume of 6757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.18.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.53.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

