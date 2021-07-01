EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) Short Interest Update

EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EAUI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 11,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02. EAU Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

EAU Technologies Company Profile

EAU Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets equipment that uses water electrolysis to create non-toxic cleaning and disinfecting fluids for food safety applications and dairy drinking water in the United States. Its products include Primacide A, a disinfecting and sanitizing fluid that kills bacteria, yeast, molds, viruses, and other organisms; Primacide B, an alkaline based cleaner; and Primacide C, which is used to stabilize acid water.

