Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.33. Eco has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.