Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDIT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 65,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 86.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDIT opened at $56.64 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

