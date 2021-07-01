Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares were down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.79 and last traded at $53.10. Approximately 84,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,520,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 65,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 86.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

