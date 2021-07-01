Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.78 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.510 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,437. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of -98.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.08. Elastic has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.86.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $112,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

