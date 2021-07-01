Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 323 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GHYB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $132,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 222.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $489,000.

GHYB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.23. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,104. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.99 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

