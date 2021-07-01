Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $502,000 Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 153.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after buying an additional 624,400 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1,682.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 720,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after buying an additional 680,480 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after buying an additional 93,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 157,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 456,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $62.92. 407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,627. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $44.47 and a one year high of $63.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.69.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

