Elitium (EUM) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Elitium has a market capitalization of $94.52 million and $692,858.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elitium has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for about $3.14 or 0.00009480 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00053809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.19 or 0.00667470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,639% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.