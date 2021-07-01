Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Up 150.0% in June

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:EMMA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,268. Emmaus Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46.
About Emmaus Life Sciences
