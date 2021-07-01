Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Up 150.0% in June

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:EMMA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,268. Emmaus Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46.

Get Emmaus Life Sciences alerts:

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.