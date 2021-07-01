Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock valued at $249,312,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 960.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,182 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 23,714 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the software’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $68.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.04. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $71.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 386.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTR. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $332,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $373,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,109 shares of company stock valued at $32,276,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

