Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Semtech were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $54,379,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 48.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,797 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 9.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,814,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,211,000 after purchasing an additional 158,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Semtech by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 133,494 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.96. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

