Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given a C$54.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$54.00 price target on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENB. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price (up from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.79.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$49.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$100.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$47.78. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$50.19.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.0500002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 104.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

