Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ENLAY stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.27. 248,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.60. Enel has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

