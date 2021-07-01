Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.07, but opened at $28.19. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 743 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

EPAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerpac Tool Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,444,000 after purchasing an additional 450,224 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 380.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81.

About Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

