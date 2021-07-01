Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ETER stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 12,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11. Enterra has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

Enterra Company Profile

Enterra Corporation provides mobile solutions for the restaurant-wine industry in the United States. The company offers VinCompass, a mobile solution that guides users through the wine selection process; and provides personalized wine club and private label wine offerings with eCommerce convenience. Its VinCompass mobile solution enables users to create a digital blue print of their wine preferences, which facilitate each user to navigate through the wine selection process and overcome the fear and anxiety associated with selecting wines.

