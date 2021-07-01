Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Financial Comparison

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 12.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1,101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.1% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties 20.47% 17.38% 5.11% Highlands REIT -131.52% -13.09% -9.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Equity LifeStyle Properties and Highlands REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 3 6 0 2.67 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus target price of $71.86, suggesting a potential downside of 3.30%. Given Equity LifeStyle Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Equity LifeStyle Properties is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Highlands REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.09 billion 12.41 $228.28 million $2.17 34.24 Highlands REIT $28.94 million N/A -$33.59 million N/A N/A

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Highlands REIT on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

