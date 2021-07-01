Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

EQR stock opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

