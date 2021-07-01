Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $18,349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $301.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of -147.23 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.04. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $119.38 and a 1-year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,013,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $120,790,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: Retained Earnings

