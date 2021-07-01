Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERO. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.40.

ERO stock opened at C$26.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.58. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.98 and a 52 week high of C$29.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$155.19 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

