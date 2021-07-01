Ether Zero Trading Down 15.2% This Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $331,067.84 and approximately $14,483.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,098.26 or 0.06279248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00158977 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 225,652,430 coins and its circulating supply is 183,623,017 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

