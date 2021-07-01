Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $157,855.39 and approximately $344.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00054337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.46 or 0.00683680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,070.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.