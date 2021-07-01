European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of European Assets Trust stock opened at GBX 137.99 ($1.80) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £496.86 million and a PE ratio of 8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.75. European Assets Trust has a one year low of GBX 96.20 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 139.50 ($1.82).

In related news, insider Pui Kei Yuen bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £10,241 ($13,379.93). Also, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE bought 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £5,946.92 ($7,769.69).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

