Everest Market Capitalization Tops $23.05 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Everest coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $23.05 million and approximately $689,878.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everest has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00045180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00137620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00168202 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,266.73 or 1.00000981 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

