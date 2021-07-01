Everipedia Trading Up 33.4% Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $114.44 million and approximately $14.91 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00138799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00169513 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,859.50 or 1.00461223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,175,108 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,155,334 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

