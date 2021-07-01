EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Short Interest Update

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,880,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EVIO remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. 19,786,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,815,715. EVIO has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's consulting services include advisory, product formulation, and licensing and compliance services. It also offers various testing services comprise cannabinoid potency testing, terpene analysis, pesticide testing, residual solvent screening, visual inspections, biological contaminant testing, and other services.

