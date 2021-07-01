EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Short Interest Update

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,880,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:EVIO remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. 19,786,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,815,715. EVIO has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.
About EVIO
