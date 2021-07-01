Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,900 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the May 31st total of 237,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Evolution Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CAHPF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,971. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.82.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

