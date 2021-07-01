Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Exelixis in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

EXEL opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,974. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.