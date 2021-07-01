Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,974. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.