ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of ExlService worth $50,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,880 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXLS opened at $106.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.91.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

